A 33-year-old woman killed last week in Kent was shot by her 17-year-old son, who then killed himself, according to authorities.

Ciara Belka died of a gunshot wound to the head on July 17, according to The King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled her death a homicide. Her first name was spelled Ciaria in public records and on social media, differing from the medical examiner’s identification.

Anthony Belka also died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the office. Kent police confirmed Anthony was the son of the victim.

Belka also had other children ranging from infant-age to age 8, said Kent Police Cmdr. Robert Hollis. He said he could not comment on whether they were with family or in state custody.

The shooting occurred at the Valli Kee apartments in the 23400 block of 104th Avenue Southeast.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 2:45 p.m. They found the woman lying on the ground just outside the front of an apartment and the teen nearby, just inside the apartment, with a gun in his hand, according to police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the argument before the shooting.