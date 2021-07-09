A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed in her Federal Way apartment Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called to the apartment complex, located in the 900 block of Southwest Campus Drive, just before midnight after receiving reports of shots fired, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Officers found the woman just inside the doorway of her apartment unit with gunshot wounds, police said. They treated her until medics arrived and took over, but she died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available Thursday.