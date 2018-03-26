It appears seven to 10 rounds were fired from a vehicle outside the home in a drive-by style shooting, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says.
EATONVILLE — Authorities say a woman in her mid-60s was killed in a drive-by shooting near Eatonville.
Ed Troyer of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medics responded to the scene at about 3:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of shots fired.
KOMO reports that when deputies arrived they found a woman in her mid-60s shot to death inside the home. She had been struck by a single bullet that penetrated an interior wall of the home and killed her.
Troyer said it appears seven to 10 rounds were fired from a vehicle outside the home in a drive-by style shooting.
No suspect or suspects have yet been identified.