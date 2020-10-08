A 44-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband at a University District apartment Thursday morning, according to Seattle police.

It was the 15th domestic violence homicide in King County this year — more than double the seven reported last year — and the second reported on Thursday alone, after a 75-year-old man in Bellevue was arrested on investigation of fatally shooting his wife.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website

In the University District, officers were called just before 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of 16th Avenue Northeast to a report of a stabbing. The woman had life-threatening injuries and her 58-year-old ex-husband, who was being detained by another person in the apartment, was arrested by the officers, police said.

Despite efforts to provide medical aid, the woman died shortly after arriving at Harborview Medical Center.

The suspect was interviewed by SPD homicide detectives and booked into King County Jail on investigation of murder, police said.