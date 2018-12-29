Officers were trying to serve a court order at an apartment building on California Avenue Southwest near Southwest Hanford Street when the woman pulled out a gun, police said.

Seattle police said a woman was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after she brandished a gun at officers and barricaded herself in a West Seattle apartment.

Officers were trying to serve a court order at an apartment on California Avenue Southwest near Southwest Hanford Street when the woman pulled out a gun, Detective Mark Jamieson said. A SWAT team and negotiator attempted to contact the woman for about two hours.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to the hospital after she tried to hurt herself, police said.