Police found the woman in the parking lot of a Walmart Sunday morning after receiving a report of a pregnant woman using drugs in a car.
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Washington authorities say a pregnant woman went into labor as an officer was attempting to arrest her on suspicion of using drugs.
KOMO-TV reports police found the woman in the parking lot of a Kennewick Walmart Sunday morning after receiving a report of a pregnant woman using drugs in a car.
Authorities say an officer was about to arrest her when she went into labor.
She was taken to Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
Most Read Local Stories
- Before Stormy Daniels, her attorney faced allegations of dubious business dealings at Tully’s Coffee
- Who were the Harts, really? Mystery surrounds family that plunged off California cliff
- What would happen in a nuclear attack? Interactive graphic shows blast zone in Seattle, other cities
- Congestion tolling could finally break Seattle’s working poor; here’s a better idea | Danny Westneat
- Housing cars or housing people? Debate rages as number of cars in Seattle hits new high | FYI Guy
Her condition and the condition of the baby are currently unknown.
The incident is under investigation.
___
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/