Police found the woman in the parking lot of a Walmart Sunday morning after receiving a report of a pregnant woman using drugs in a car.
KOMO-TV reports police found the woman in the parking lot of a Kennewick Walmart Sunday morning after receiving a report of a pregnant woman using drugs in a car.
Authorities say an officer was about to arrest her when she went into labor.
She was taken to Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
Her condition and the condition of the baby are currently unknown.
The incident is under investigation.
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/