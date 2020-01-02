A woman who wanted to go to jail gave a Lakewood police officer second-degree burns by throwing a cup of hot water in his face, charging papers say.

The 39-year-old female pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault at arraignment Tuesday.

Charging papers give this account:

The woman called 911 Sunday to say that she was being followed by vehicles. Officers responded about 11 p.m. and didn’t find anything to support that.

She used methamphetamine before calling 911, she said.

She told police she didn’t want to go to the hospital. She’d be followed there too, she said.

She wanted to go to jail.

One of the officers told her that he couldn’t take her there without a legal reason.

Suddenly, she gave him one.

The woman threw the cup of hot water she was holding into the officer’s face.

He “yelled out in pain, and was unable to open his eyes for a period of time,” the declaration for determination of probable cause says. “He felt a burning sensation over his face and neck, and the burning sensation continued to worsen.”

She was arrested and booked into jail.

The officer was treated for his injuries.