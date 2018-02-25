Judge throws book at a drug-addicted woman who stole checks from her elderly neighbor then killed him with a pocket knife and a flashlight

HOQUIAM (AP) — A Hoquiam woman has been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for the death of her 95-year-old neighbor.

Robert Harmon was found dead at his home in July. Police said Harmon’s daughter and a friend had come to check on him after he did not answer the phone.

His neighbor Kirsten Alice O’Hara was arrested the next day and later charged with first-degree murder. She pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced Friday in Grays Harbor County Superior Court.

The Daily World in Aberdeen reports O’Hara was sentenced to 28 1/2 years in prison.

“The crime you committed was brutal beyond the ability of words to describe,” Judge David Edwards told O’Hara, according to the paper. “The fact is you’ve committed a terrible crime. You should never ever be free. If I could sentence you to life, I would.”

According to The Daily World, O’Hara’s attorney said she was addicted to drugs and stole checks from Harmon.

Court documents show O’Hara argued with Harmon about the stolen checks before O’Hara killed him with a large flashlight and small knife, which she dumped in the Bear Gulch area of the Wishkah River north of Aberdeen.

In November, O’Hara was denied a home care aide credential by the state because she had been charged with first-degree murder. O’Hara applied for the credential in February 2017, according to the state Department of Health.