Authorities said they're still working to confirm the victim's identity as well as the cause of death.

CAMANO ISLAND — Authorities say they’re investigating the death of a woman on Camano Island whose body was found near a hillside bunker containing a cache of guns and ammunition.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the woman appeared to be the victim of a homicide. Detectives who were responding to a call found her body Saturday afternoon on an undeveloped parcel of land on the south part of the island. They said she appeared to have been dead for several days.

Investigators served several search warrants on the property and discovered the bunker dug into the hillside containing supplies, guns and ammo. They said they believe the woman was specifically targeted and they’re developing leads on a person of interest in the case.

Authorities said they’re still working to confirm the victim’s identity as well as the cause of death.