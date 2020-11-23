Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in Belltown, according to the department’s Twitter feed.

David Cuerpo, a spokesman for the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), said in an email Monday that crews arrived at the stabbing scene in the 2200 block of First Avenue and found a deceased woman. He referred additional questions to police and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SFD’s online emergency-response log shows the address where crews responded just before 11 a.m. Monday belongs to the Lewiston Apartments, owned by the Plymouth Housing Group to provide low-income housing. SFD has responded to the building 57 times since January, the log shows.

Homicide detectives with the Seattle Police Department are leading the investigation, according to a tweet.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.