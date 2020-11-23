Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in Belltown, according to the department’s Twitter feed.

David Cuerpo, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), said in an email Monday that crews arrived at the stabbing scene in the 2200 block of First Avenue and found a deceased woman. He referred additional questions to police and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SFD’s online emergency-response log shows the address where crews responded just before 11 a.m. Monday belongs to the Lewiston Apartments, owned by the Plymouth Housing Group to provide low-income housing. SFD has responded to the building 57 times since January, the log shows.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of life at one of our properties today,” a spokesperson for Plymouth Housing wrote in an emailed statement. “We are working closely with the Seattle Police Department on the ongoing investigation. At this time, we are concentrating fully on supporting our staff and residents throughout the tight knit Plymouth Housing community.”

Homicide detectives with the Seattle Police Department are leading the investigation, according to a tweet.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available. Reporter Anna Patrick contributed to this story.