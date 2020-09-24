After a 33-year-old Seattle man walked into the King County Jail late Wednesday afternoon and said he wanted to turn himself in for homicide, Seattle police went to a South Lake Union apartment, where they found a woman dead in a pool of blood, according the probable cause statement outlining the police case against the man.

A King County District Court judge found probable cause Thursday to hold the man on investigation of homicide and set bail at $1 million, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not been criminally charged.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the woman or her cause of death. According to Seattle police, she was 28.

The probable cause statement says the man walked into the jail, located at 500 Fifth Ave. in Seattle, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and announced to the jail officer in the front lobby that he wanted to turn himself in for a homicide that had occurred a few hours earlier. Jail staff placed the man in handcuffs and contacted Seattle police.

Officers were dispatched to the jail and to an apartment in the 1800 block of Minor Avenue, the statement says. Two officers who went to the apartment building to conduct a welfare check contacted an employee, who used a key to open the door to a unit on the 30th floor because the occupant could be in need of immediate medical aid, says the statement.

Advertising

The officers determined the woman was deceased and so exited the apartment until a search warrant was signed by a judge, according to the probable cause statement.

The suspect’s sister later told police her brother had recently been acting delusional and was being treated for a mental-health issue, the statement says. His “mental state at the time of this offense is relevant to determine his intent,” a detective wrote in the statement.

Police do not know the motive for the homicide or the relationship between the suspect and victim, but the statement notes the suspect was listed as an emergency contact by the apartment’s tenant, the statement says.