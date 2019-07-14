A young woman died after being stabbed at Cal Anderson Park early Sunday morning, Seattle police said.

Officers were dispatched to the park near East Pine Street and Nagel Place in Capitol Hill at 2:45 a.m. They found a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to the chest, according to a Seattle Police Department press release.

Police administered first aid at the scene and Seattle Fire medics continued CPR as the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she ultimately died from her injury.

Detectives are currently investigating the crime. As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning there was no suspect. Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call the Seattle police tip line: 206-233-5000.