A young woman died after being stabbed at Cal Anderson Park early Sunday, Seattle police said.

Officers were dispatched to the park near East Pine Street and Nagel Place in Capitol Hill at 2:45 a.m. They found a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to the chest, according to a Seattle Police Department news release.

Police administered first aid at the scene, and Seattle Fire medics continued CPR as the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she died from her injury.

Detectives are investigating the crime. As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday there was no suspect. Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call the Seattle police tip line: 206-233-5000.

Uber driver Luis Orozco said he was driving past Cal Anderson about 2:45 a.m. and stopped his car when he saw a crowd of about 10 people, including a woman who appeared distraught.

Orozco said he overheard people in the crowd describe a confrontation between a man and two women that resulted in the victim being stabbed. The man ran away, Orozco described witnesses saying.

Advertising

Orozco said there was a flickering light at the scene that occasionally shut off, plunging the area into darkness. He said he saw a man from the crowd give the stabbing victim CPR before police arrived and continued first-aid measures.

“There was blood all over the sidewalk, blood on the dirt,” Orozco said. “It just seems longer in person, but now that I think back it all happened so fast.”

According to Orozco, two of the people in the crowd mentioned they were related to the woman who was stabbed.

Police are continuing to investigate, and Crime Scene Investigation has processed the scene, according to police.