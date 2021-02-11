The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a young woman who was fatally shot Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Northwest African American Museum and her suspected killer, who was killed by responding Seattle police officers.

Anais Valencia, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Killed by police was suspected gunman, 45-year-old Gregory Taylor. He, too, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner reported.

A 22-year-old woman, who was heard in a 911 call released by Seattle police Wednesday night begging for help for her dying friend, was also shot as the two women sat inside a blue Toyota Prius in the museum’s parking lot in the 2300 block of South Massachusetts Street in the Central District, according to police.

She was treated at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and was discharged sometime Wednesday, said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Several people called 911 to report hearing gunfire just after 9 p.m. Tuesday near Jimi Hendrix Park, located behind the museum and the Urban League Village, comprised of 36 affordable-housing apartments that share the building that once housed the former Charles Colman School.

Advertising

“We are heartbroken about this tragedy, and our thoughts and concerns are with the individuals involved and their families,” Susan Pickering, the chief operating officer of Coast Property Management, which manages the building, said in an emailed statement.

According to Pickering, Taylor was a resident of the Urban League Village and had worked at the building five hours a week, cleaning the facility and grounds since 2018. Her statement says her company is cooperating with Seattle police.

Police released video surveillance footage and footage from officers’ body-worn cameras on Wednesday evening, which showed a man approaching the Toyota in the museum’s parking lot and later, raising and pointing a gun at responding officers, who yelled for him to drop the weapon. Police said Taylor shot at the officers, who returned fire.

While Seattle police initially said they believed there might be a relationship between the gunman and the people in the car, the department said Thursday that “it now appears there is no connection between the victims and the suspect.”