By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A man was taken into custody after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Renton on Monday afternoon, which police are investigating as related to domestic violence.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the Brighton Ridge Apartments in the 2300 block of Northeast Fourth Street shortly before 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Renton Police Department.

Officers found a woman described as being in her 40s dead at the scene and took a man in his mid-60s into custody.

A child, who was not injured, was also found at the scene, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

Help for domestic-violence survivors

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you have been abused by an intimate partner, call the Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-562-6025 (voice and TTY).

A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help:

Asia Fields: afields@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @asiakmfields.

Most Read Local Stories