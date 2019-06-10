A man was taken into custody after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Renton on Monday afternoon, which police are investigating as related to domestic violence.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the Brighton Ridge Apartments in the 2300 block of Northeast Fourth Street shortly before 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Renton Police Department.

Officers found a woman described as being in her 40s dead at the scene and took a man in his mid-60s into custody.

A child, who was not injured, was also found at the scene, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.