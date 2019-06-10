Renton police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting his adult daughter in an apartment Monday afternoon, according to the police department.

The victim’s baby was in the apartment when the shooting occurred, but he was not injured and has been turned over to his father, police spokesman Cmdr. Dave Leibman said in an email.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the Brighton Ridge Apartments in the 2300 block of Northeast Fourth Street shortly before 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Renton Police Department.

Officers found a woman, whom they described as being in her 40s, dead. They arrested a man in his mid-60s in connection to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.