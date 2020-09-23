The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified 39-year-old Andrea Churna as the woman who was fatally shot by Redmond police officers Sunday evening.

Churna died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the office.

Andrea Wolf-Buck, a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department, said this week that a woman had called 911 at 9:23 p.m. Sunday and reported that someone was trying to kill her in her apartment, located in the 8700 block of 161st Avenue Northeast.

Wolf-Buck said the woman told the officers she had shot someone, but they found no one in her apartment and no known shooting victim is associated with her statement. Then, at some point, the woman confronted officers with a handgun and was shot multiple times, and she died at the scene, Wolf-Buck said this week.

Three Redmond officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the King County Sheriff’s Office.