Police are investigating the shooting of a woman and a man who were fired upon while seated in a car in Kent late Tuesday, police said.

Kent police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot at 12990 S.E. Kent Kangley Road around 10:47 p.m.

There they found the two victims, a Federal Way woman in the front seat and a Kent man in the passenger seat, police said.

The woman died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, police said. The man was conscious, but in grave condition. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but police said they did not know his condition early Wednesday.

Police said in a news statement that the suspect remains at large, but that the shooting “does not appear to be a random incident.”

“Investigators are still gathering information from witnesses and are collecting evidence from the scene, working to clarify the events that led to this shooting incident and ultimately to the shooter,” the Kent Police Department statement said.