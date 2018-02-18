Female passenger dies when car slams into snow plow near Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE (AP) — A Wenatchee woman died Saturday morning from injuries she received in a collision involving the car in which she was a passenger and a snowplow.

The woman, 20, was severely injured in the crash and was transported to Central Washington Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old male from Wenatchee, was also injured and taken to the hospital. The plow driver was uninjured in the collision.

Names of the deceased woman and injured man are not being released pending notification of their families.

The crash involved a 1990 Honda CRX and a Chelan County Public Works snowplow.

According Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld, fthe Honda was eastbound on Skyline Drive when it lost control and crossed the centerline into the westbound lane. The snowplow was westbound and crossed into the eastbound lane in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The plow blade struck the Honda, crushing the passenger compartment. Reinfeld said the woman was riding in the front passenger seat and had to be extricated from the wrecked car by firefighters.

The collision remains under investigation, said Reinfeld.