A 61-year-old woman delivering newspapers was shot in the shoulder early Thursday during a road rage incident in South Hill, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The confrontation took place about 5:30 a.m. outside an apartment complex near Canyon Road East and 84th Street East.

Detectives said a man in a sedan was upset because the delivery woman was driving slowly.

“He lost his temper and came back around with a mask on and shot her,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

After being shot in the shoulder, the woman drove to the nearest gas station for help.

She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrest has been made.

The shooter was described as a man in his 20s or 30s with a green bandanna over his face.