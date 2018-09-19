A woman died at the scene near a chiropractor's office, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

A woman is dead after being struck by a stray bullet during an apparent drive-by shooting in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. near a chiropractor’s office in the 15200 block of 1st Avenue South, said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Abbott. The woman died at the scene, Abbott said.

The victim was a 51-year-old employee of the chiropractic office who was killed by suspects in a vehicle apparently firing at a man who was walking on the sidewalk in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man is uninjured and is cooperating with investigators, Abbott said. Deputies do not yet know why suspects were attempting to shoot the man, Abbott said.

Four suspects fled in an SUV, Abbott said. Further details were not yet available.

Stephanie Morey, manager of the nearby Roadrunner Print and Copy, said she heard two gunshots, a brief pause and then at least four more shots. She stepped outside her business but was afraid to stray far, she said.

“My heart started racing,” Morey said. “I need to go look out, but I’m scared to go look out at the same time because I run this place myself. It was just a scary kind of feeling.”

Morey said her business does printing work for the chiropractor’s office where the victim worked. Three of the office’s employees came into the print shop last week, she said. “My heart goes out to the family that lost their loved one–an innocent bystander,” Morey said.