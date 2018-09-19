A woman died at the scene near a chiropractor's office, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

A woman is dead after being struck by a stray bullet during an apparent drive-by shooting in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. near a chiropractor’s office in the 15100 block of 1st Avenue South, said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Abbott. The woman died at the scene, Abbott said.

The victim was a 51-year-old employee of the chiropractic office who was killed by suspects attempting to hit a man who was walking on the sidewalk in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man is uninjured and cooperating with investigators, Abbott said. Deputies do not yet know why suspects were attempting to shoot the man, Abbott said.

Four suspects fled in a vehicle, Abbott said. Further details were not yet available.

