Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a Beacon Hill residence Friday night that left a woman with critical injuries, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested at the scene, according to a statement from police. The woman, who is around 22, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley. She was in critical condition Friday night, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

The shooting occurred at a house in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue South just before 7:30 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, they found the woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The northbound lane of Beacon Avenue South is blocked between South Orcas Street and South Brandon Street as police investigate, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.