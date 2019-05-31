A 21-year-old woman wounded in a Beacon Hill shooting on Friday has died from her injuries, Seattle police said in a tweet Saturday morning.

A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the shooting has been booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide.

The shooting occurred at a house in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue South just before 7:30 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, they found the woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Update: Friday evening Beacon Hill shooting now being investigated as a homicide. https://t.co/KQ0p8kJnIJ — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 1, 2019

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in critical condition Friday night, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. She later died.

The northbound lane of Beacon Avenue South was blocked between South Orcas Street and South Brandon Street Friday night as police investigated, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.