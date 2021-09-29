RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against King County Metro claiming a bus driver ran over her leg while she was laying on a Renton sidewalk and then drove away.

Jessica Chapel’s injuries were so severe that doctors had to amputate one of her legs, her lawyers said Tuesday during a news conference. The bus driver, who is no longer with King County Metro, is facing hit-and-run charges, KOMO-TV reported.

Chapel was homeless in March and decided to lay down on the sidewalk to take a nap, her lawyers said. The bus pulled out of the South Renton Park & Ride lot and turned right, cutting the corner short. The rear tire of the bus ran on top of the curb and drove over Chapel’s leg, her attorneys said.

“The injuries were gruesome,” said attorney Kirk Bernard.

According to the complaint filed Tuesday, the King County bus driver initially stopped to check on Chapel before returning to the bus and pushing the response button to get help from law enforcement.

The lawsuit alleges that the driver left Chapel on the road side and canceled the help that was supposed to be on the way. A passerby called for help.