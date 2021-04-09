A 26-year-old Seattle woman was charged Friday with vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting and killing a husband and wife with her car in Burien this week, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Irene Plancarte-Bustos with two counts of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, attended vehicle hit-and-run and reckless driving. She is being held on $250,000 bail.

According to the charges, Plancarte-Bustos was speeding in a white Toyota Camry, heading north on Ambaum Boulevard Southwest on Tuesday afternoon when she side-swiped a car, scraping its paint and hitting the driver’s side mirror, before continuing north. Her 3-year-old son was in the Camry with her, prosecutors said.

She was going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the charges.

After she hit the first car, prosecutors say Plancarte-Bustos continued driving and slammed into a Toyota Yaris, which spun counterclockwise into a southbound lane where it was T-boned by a Dodge Ram pickup. The couple inside the Yaris — Lauren Dupuis-Perez, 35, and Kamel Dupuis-Perez, 38 — died almost instantly, prosecutors said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has since determined the couple died from multiple blunt force injuries and ruled their deaths accidents.

They leave behind two children, who attend the St. Joseph School in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to a GoFundMe page launched in their name.

The driver of the pickup that hit the Yaris when it spun out of control suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the charges say. Witnesses said she was “driving normally and slammed on her brakes, but was unable to avoid the collision,” according to the charges.

Plancarte-Bustos drove a couple more blocks before pulling into a mini-mart parking lot, and did not try to contact police, the charges say.

When police found her at the mini-mart, they said she showed “several signs of intoxication,” according to the charges, and though she initially said she hadn’t been drinking, she later told police she’d had a Four Loko — which officers later found in the passenger seat area. When they asked her what caused the collisions, she told them she was in a rush, prosecutors said.

Blood toxicology results are pending.

Plancarte-Bustos’ son, who was in a car seat during the collisions, was not injured and is currently with a relative.

Plancarte-Bustos is scheduled to be arraigned April 22 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.