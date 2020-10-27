A 31-year-old Auburn woman was charged Tuesday with allegedly stabbing and killing a woman in Shoreline after she refused to get out of her car, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Sharnika Joy Armstead was charged with second-degree murder, and is being held on $2 million bail.

Shoreline police officers responded after a woman called 911 just before 9 p.m. Oct. 19, reporting she had found a woman in a pool of blood in a parking lot in the 15300 block of Aurora Avenue North, according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Officers arrived within three minutes of the 911 call and rendered aid, but the woman — later identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as 25-year-old Azhane Mitchell — died at the scene, Abbott said. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Mitchell died of multiple stab wounds.

When officers spoke with the woman who initially called 911, she told police she had been driving south on Aurora Avenue when she saw a white vehicle in the parking lot. Several people were standing around the car, arguing, according to the charging documents.

When the woman drove past the parking lot again a few minutes later, she noticed a person lying on the ground and not moving, so she pulled into the parking lot and realized the person was bleeding. The car she had seen earlier wasn’t there anymore, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, Oct. 20, someone who knew Mitchell told detectives that Mitchell and Armstead had been at her Auburn home the night before, and had left together between 6 and 7 p.m. On Oct. 21, a man called the Shoreline Police Department reporting he had been in the car with Mitchell and Armstead when they pulled into the Shoreline parking lot.

He told police Armstead had told Mitchell to get out of the car and take the bus because she didn’t want to drive her all the way home, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man said Mitchell hadn’t wanted to get out, so Armstead tried to force her out by punching her, according to probable cause documents.

After Mitchell got out of the car and the man and Armstead drove away, Armstead told him, “I stabbed that [expletive],” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man told police he “wasn’t sure what to believe,” but that later Armstead told him to wipe down and get rid of two knives she had and the jacket she was wearing, according to the charging documents. Police later recovered both the knives and the jacket.

On Oct. 22, detectives spotted Armstead driving through Auburn, conducted a traffic stop and arrested her.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this story.