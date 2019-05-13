A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday after she struck a Washington State Patrol trooper’s car on Interstate 5 near Everett, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper was performing a traffic stop in the right shoulder of southbound I-5 just north of State Route 526, when the driver drifted over and struck his car around 6:15 p.m., Trooper Heather Axtman said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Axtman said.

The right two lanes of southbound I-5 in the area were closed as detectives investigated Monday night.