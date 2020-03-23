A 34-year-old Burien woman was arrested Saturday night on investigation of homicide after a man’s body was found in her basement, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman refused to appear Monday before a King County judge, who found probable cause to hold her on investigation of second-degree murder, said a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. She will have a bail hearing Tuesday.

According to the probable-cause statement outlining the sheriff’s case against her, a family member and a friend went to the woman’s house in the 12400 block of Roseberg Avenue South on Saturday for a visit. While there, the woman showed them the man’s body, which was in the basement covered with a blanket, the statement says. A family member called 911.

When deputies arrived, the woman “feigned surprise” when they found the man’s body, the statement says. The man died from a gunshot wound to the head and deputies found a .45-caliber shell casing near his body, according to the statement.

Deputies later found .45-caliber ammunition in the woman’s car and bedroom and her relatives told deputies they’d seen the woman with a white-handled, .45-caliber handgun that day, the statement says. One man also told deputies the woman had threatened to frame him for the homicide if he didn’t help her dispose of the body, it says.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name. It is not known when the man was killed.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the 38-year-old man had rented a room in the suspect’s house.