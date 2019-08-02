A woman is in custody after taking off in a Kent Police Department vehicle and leading authorities on a chase up Interstate 90 toward Snoqualmie.

The pursuit ended at Exit 25 on eastbound I-90, where Highway 18 intersects the freeway. The exit was closed as of around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Snoqualmie police said on Twitter. Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson, also on Twitter, said he was headed to the scene.

State police said the vehicle had been stolen during a foot pursuit in Kent, but it was not immediately clear if the woman caught driving was also the car thief, KOMO-TV reported.

The chase, joined by police from multiple agencies, began at about 4 a.m. and continued for about 30 minutes until the driver was stopped on westbound I-90 at the intersection with Highway 18, KOMO reported.

Police said there no injuries despite a number of minor collisions leading up to the end of the chase, KOMO said. The station also reported that one of the vehicles damaged belonged to the King County Sheriff’s Office.