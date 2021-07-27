A 32-year-old woman was arrested at Pike Place Market after allegedly pepper-spraying a woman and her child in an elevator Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to Pike Place for a report of an assault about 4:30 p.m. and found the 32-year-old pushing a stroller containing a bottle of bleach and carrying a can of pepper spray, police said in a statement.

Officers took her into custody without incident.

The victim later told police she had been in an elevator with the 32-year-old when she heard the woman swearing to herself. When she asked if the woman was OK, the woman pepper-sprayed her and her child, according to police.

The 32-year-old told police she sprayed the victims because she’s “in a high-risk category” for contracting COVID-19 and was concerned about the delta variant.

She was booked into King County Jail on investigation of assault and assault of a child.

No further information was immediately available.