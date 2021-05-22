A woman and a 1-year-old child were shot Saturday morning in a SeaTac home. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office reports they are in critical condition.

The shootings took place in the 15200 block of 30th Avenue South. The Sheriff’s Office says it will release a description of a suspect this afternoon. Meyer said the case is currently being treated as a domestic-violence investigation.

Other people were at the house when the shots were fired, Meyer said, and are being interviewed by detectives from the King County Major Crimes Unit.

This story is developing and will be updated.