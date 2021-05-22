A woman and a 1-year-old child were shot Saturday morning in a SeaTac home. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office reports they are in critical condition.

The shootings took place in the 15200 block of 30th Avenue South. The Sheriff’s Office says it is too early in the investigation — currently being treated as a potential domestic-violence case — to release a description of the suspect.

Other people were at the residence when the shots were fired, Meyer said, and are being interviewed by detectives from the King County Major Crimes Unit.

This story is developing and will be updated.