The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who was fatally shot at work in Everett on Friday.

Rebecca J. Phebus, a 57-year old who had been living on Camano Island, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled her death a homicide.

Her ex-husband, a 59-year-old Arlington man, is being held in Snohomish County Jail on investigation of murder, violating a domestic-violence protection order and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the jail register.

He is also being held on two counts of felony harassment from Island County, which issued a warrant for his arrest in March after he failed to appear in court, according to court records.

Phebus was at her workplace, a plastics-film manufacturing plant, Friday morning when her ex-husband showed up, said Deputy Chief John DeRousse of the Everett Police Department. She had a domestic-violence protection order against him, DeRousse said.

The two argued before the man fatally shot her around 8 a.m., DeRousse said. Police say the man drove away and later shot at officers when they surrounded his car. The man was struck with a less-than-lethal round before being taken into custody, according to the Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team (SMART), which is investigating the incident.

The suspect is being held in Snohomish County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail, as well as $5,000 bail for the Island County charges, according to jail records.