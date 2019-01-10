A woman who the King County Sheriff’s Office believes struck a deputy with a car in Roxhill turned herself in Thursday night.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said Khalia Isis Wimberly, 18, hit a deputy with a car on Monday while fleeing after shoplifting at the Safeway on Southwest Roxbury Street and 28th Avenue Southwest. Abbott said deputies believed the act was intentional.

The deputy who was hit suffered a broken leg and was transported to Harborview Medical Center but has since been released, Abbott said.

The sheriff’s office identified Wimberly and her boyfriend in a media release Monday evening. A temporary warrant was issued for Wimberly but not her boyfriend, who has several active warrants.

The woman turned herself in to the sheriff’s office in Burien and will be booked into King County Jail, Abbott said.