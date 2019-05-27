At least three people were shot Sunday evening at Pritchard Island Beach in Southeast Seattle, including a woman, an 11-year-old girl and a younger child, according to an officer at the scene.

Another woman took the 11-year-old in a car, apparently to head to the hospital. The car may have pulled over, as police found the child blocks from the beach, bleeding on the sidewalk at 50th Avenue South and South Ferdinand Street.

Several people have been taken to the hospital, according to the Seattle Police Department.