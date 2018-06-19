Karyme Barreto-Sabalza died from a gunshot wound to the head, a death investigator said Tuesday.
An 18-year-old woman who died alongside a trail in Kent on Saturday evening was a victim of homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Karyme Barreto-Sabalza died from a gunshot wound to the head, a death investigator said Tuesday.
Kent police responded to a call for a welfare check along a trail near 24600 26th Place South just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday, where officers found a woman unconscious and struggling to breathe, a police spokesman said at the time. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman died at the scene.
At the time, detectives said there was limited information about what was initially characterized as a suspicious death.
Most Read Local Stories
- Bystander hailed as hero after killing suspect in spree of violence in Tumwater; suspect ID'd as local man VIEW
- Police: Gunman stole ammunition at Tumwater Walmart, was followed and killed by armed shopper
- Legendary skate-park designer Roger Mark 'Monk' Hubbard of Seattle dead at 47
- Washington warmed slowest of all states over past 30 years — but what does it mean for climate change? | FYI Guy
- Here’s why there are giant fans inside the I-90 Mount Baker tunnel
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.