Karyme Barreto-Sabalza died from a gunshot wound to the head, a death investigator said Tuesday.

An 18-year-old woman who died alongside a trail in Kent on Saturday evening was a victim of homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kent police responded to a call for a welfare check along a trail near 24600 26th Place South just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday, where officers found a woman unconscious and struggling to breathe, a police spokesman said at the time. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman died at the scene.

At the time, detectives said there was limited information about what was initially characterized as a suspicious death.