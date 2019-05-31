A King County jury convicted Charmarke Abdi-Issa of first-degree animal cruelty two weeks ago for brutally killing his girlfriend’s dog — a Chihuahua-dachshund mix named Mona — in a Seattle parking lot in October.

Abdi-Issa, a 38-year-old Tukwila man, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison — 12 months for the dog’s death and an additional six months because the vicious attack traumatized a woman who witnessed it.

King County Deputy Prosecutor Caroline Djamalov had asked Superior Court Judge Ken Schubert to impose an exceptional sentence of three years in prison, arguing that Mona’s killing “was a tool of manipulation and control” over his girlfriend.

But defense attorney Emily Elijah urged the court to consider the proportionality of the sentence, noting former NFL quarterback Michael Vick was sentenced to 23 months for his role in a dogfighting ring that led to the deaths of multiple animals. She also pointed out Schubert had just sentenced another defendant to 38 months for almost raping a woman.

Schubert acknowledged the pain to Mona’s owner and the trauma to the witness, but said he didn’t think it was fair to triple Abdi-Issa’s sentence, especially since jurors designated it a crime of domestic violence, but did not find an additional aggravating circumstance of domestic violence.

Jurors, however, did determine an aggravating circumstance existed because of the attack’s impact on the witness, who still suffers flashbacks. That finding allowed Schubert to impose an exceptional sentence and add six months to Abdi-Issa’s prison term.

First-degree animal cruelty is an unranked felony, meaning the state Legislature has not ranked it by seriousness level, and so no standard sentencing range applied. Instead, a judge can impose any sentence from zero to 12 months. The statute equally applies to those who injure or kill an animal, either from criminal negligence or intentional violence.

Since 2017, animal-cruelty charges have been filed in 18 cases in King County and four of those, including Abdi-Issa’s, were designated crimes of domestic violence, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The witness, who testified at trial, wasn’t in court Friday. But Abdi-Issa’s ex-girlfriend, who has since moved out of state, addressed the court by speakerphone.

“She wasn’t just my animal, she was my companion dog. She helped me so much, and now she’s gone because of him,” the woman said.

Abdi-Issa spoke briefly, asking Schubert for mercy and saying he was OK with whatever sentence the judge imposed.

In handing down his sentence, Schubert told Abdi-Issa: “You have taken away one of the members of her family in one of the most callous ways.”

According to court records:

Abdi-Issa was dating a 41-year-old Seattle woman and had asked her several times during their three months together to get rid of her dog because he was jealous of the attention she showed Mona. The woman was extremely close to the dog and had relied on Mona for emotional support through her mother’s end-of-life care and death.

Over his girlfriend’s protests, Abdi-Issa announced he was going to take Mona for a walk on Oct. 17. Just before 10 p.m., a woman called 911 and reported seeing a man punching and kicking a small dog whose yelps could be heard more than a block away. Officers found Mona, a “Chi-weenie,” barely breathing in some bushes at Sixth Avenue South and South Jackson Street. She died soon after from head wounds, rib fractures and severe internal bleeding.

When officers interviewed Abdi-Issa, he claimed Mona had slipped her leash and was injured fighting rats. But the woman who called 911 and a male witness who attempted to intervene told police they’d watched Abdi-Issa beat the dog.