After being hit in the chest by gunfire, Metro bus driver Eric Stark says one of his first thoughts was for his passengers: “I’m going to get these people out of here.”

Stark wheeled the bus out of the Lake City neighborhood where a gunman was going on a rampage, randomly shooting at cars on Wednesday afternoon. Stark finally stopped when he was well away from the scene. None of the 12 passengers in his bus were injured, according to King County Metro Transit.

Stark, 53, was hailed as a hero by witnesses and officials, including Mayor Jenny Durkan and County Executive Dow Constantine.

He remained in Harborview Medical Center in satisfactory condition Thursday morning. He was “in good spirits” and joined by family members Wednesday night, said Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, one of several people who visited Stark.

A 56-year-old woman who was shot during another part of the incident is also in satisfactory condition at the hospital. She is expected to speak with the media later Thursday.

Stark has been with Metro since 2012. His wife is a part-time bus operator, while her brother is a supervisor and her father drove transit for three decades, according to the union.

Seattle police said the incident started just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when the gunman shot the woman while trying to steal her car.

Stark, lying in a hospital bed, described driving up to the scene in footage aired on KOMO-TV.

Stark said he saw a man running toward his bus. The man then fell to the pavement, he said.

“I stopped (my bus) short, and that’s when I noticed he rolled over on his back, and noticed he had a gun, like a Glock,” Stark said. The shooter stood and fired at Stark as the driver sat behind the wheel.

“The bullet struck me in the left chest,” Stark said in the interview. “So I ducked down really quick for some cover, did like a two-second assessment of my injuries and figured well, I can breathe, I can think, I can see, and I can talk. So for me that was enough to go OK, I’m getting out of here, I’m going to get these people out of here. And the only way to do that was to back up.”

Stark backed the bus up, hoping nobody was behind it, and then drove five or six blocks away, ending at Northeast 125th Street.

“The safety of the passengers is what really stands out,” Price, the union president, said. “I think the heroics that he did, to deal with the elements that are out there — we’re very, very proud of him and our profession.”

Police said the gunman then shot and killed a 50-year-old man and stole his car, taking off as officers arrived. Police pursued the gunman for a block and a half before he collided with another car, killing the driver, a 70-year-old man, police said.

The two people killed in the incident have not been identified.

Stark lives in the Edmonds area and is a youth baseball coach. He has five children and two grandchildren, his Facebook page says.

“He’s a great guy. I’ve always known him as the type of person to give generously for other people, to look out for other people,” said Jim Tinsley, a real-estate broker in South Snohomish County, who knows Stark through baseball and church activities. “Anytime somebody came around that had a need, as much as he could help the person, he would.”

Transit managers also met with Stark and colleagues, while his fellow operators and maintenance workers from the North Base in Shoreline are writing their thoughts on a card. “We’re here to listen, to help, and support our employees. That message came through very clear,” Price said.

Metro and the union offer counseling by a critical-incident team after violent events. There’s also a two-day training bus drivers take to defuse confrontations, but it wouldn’t cover a random event like Tuesday’s gunfire.

This isn;t the first time a Metro driver was confronted by crime on the streets.

In 2013, a young transit operator driving Route 120 up Seneca Street had a gun pointed at his head by a man who had just wounded another Metro driver, and was running from police. Police shot the gunman moments later inside the bus. https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/driver-recalls-panic-aboard-bus-before-gunman-was-slain/

More recently, on Jan. 26, an elderly man boarding a detoured C Line bus in Sodo fatally shot another entering passenger during a disturbance, then stumbled and died from a head injury in the front stairwell. https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/crime/man-who-was-shot-aboard-metro-bus-in-sodo-has-died/