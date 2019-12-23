Wildlife officials are investigating after three cow elk were killed and mostly left to waste in North Bend this month.

Officers from Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Police found the elk the weekend of Dec. 14 behind a restaurant off Highway 99. They were all shot with arrows, two of which police believe came from the same archery equipment, according to a statement from police.

Two elk were shot with an arrow but were not processed, police said. The other was partially processed, but only the quarters and backstrap were taken.

Police believe the elk were shot the night of Dec. 14. They are asking the public for any information about the violations, with the possibility of a cash reward or bonus points for special-permit hunting opportunities. People with information are urged to call the department at 360-902-2936 option 1, visit the department’s website at wdfw.wa.gov and click on violations, or text WDFWTIP to 847411.

Information and rules on hunting big game can be found on the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.