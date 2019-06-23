The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in White Center that left three people wounded, a spokesman said Sunday.

Investigators from the major-crimes unit on Sunday were investigating the scene, in the alley between 16th Avenue Southwest and 17th Avenue Southwest at the 9800 block. A caller had reported hearing shots in the area around 5:30 a.m., and three people with gunshot wounds arrived at Harborview Medical Center about an hour later, according to the spokesman, Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Deputies responding to the scene discovered some shell casings and are investigating, according to Abbott, who did not have any further information about the victims or what led to the incident. Harborview didn’t immediately respond to a request about the victims’ condition.

