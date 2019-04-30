A White Center homeowner who shot a suspected intruder this month will not face charges in the fatal shooting, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner heard a window shatter and footsteps inside his house in the 9800 block of 13th Avenue Southwest the early morning of April 22. He hid in his bedroom closet with a gun while on the phone with a dispatcher, according to the sheriff’s office, which released the recorded 911 call Tuesday.

In the recording, the man told the dispatcher he believed multiple people were robbing his house. Crashing noises can be heard behind him, which the sheriff’s office said was the suspect.

After about four minutes on the phone with the dispatcher, shots were fired. The suspect had opened the bedroom door and was shot by the homeowner, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I just had to shoot,” the man said when he got back on the phone with the dispatcher. “He came after me.”

He told the dispatcher the man appeared to still be breathing but would “need help.”

The 29-year-old suspect died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was identified as Joseph L. Anderson by the King County Medical Examiner’s office, which found he died of gunshot wounds.