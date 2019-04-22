A homeowner who called 911 when he heard what sounded like an intruder breaking into his White Center home fatally shot the suspected burglar early Monday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 9800 block of 13th Avenue Southwest at 2:40 a.m. Monday after the homeowner reported hearing glass shattering in his basement and told dispatchers he believed several people were inside his home, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

While the homeowner, a man who lives alone, was still on the phone with 911 and trying to hide, he heard someone coming upstairs and fired several gunshots, killing the person, Abbott said.

Deputies used a K-9 to look for other suspects, but that proved unsuccessful, Abbott said. So far there’s no indication another suspect was involved, Abbott said.