Police say a man shot the mother of his infant and then himself Friday.
A Whidbey Island man shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon before turning the gun on himself, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance regarding child custody on South Whidbey, but before they arrived the 42-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and their infant left the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man then shot and killed the woman and later shot and killed himself, the sheriff’s office said. The infant was not hurt.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately release further details.
Most Read Local Stories
- People keep stealing '420' milepost signs, but Washington state has a quirky solution
- Washington state Supreme Court declines to review ruling that killed Seattle's income tax
- Questions about the viaduct closure and tunnel opening keep coming in. We have answers.
- New orca calf seen among Puget Sound's critically endangered killer whales
- Prosecutors: Man who attacked lesbians at Seahawks game is charged with assault, hate crime
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.