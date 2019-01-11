Police say a man shot the mother of his infant and then himself Friday.

A Whidbey Island man shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon before turning the gun on himself, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance regarding child custody on South Whidbey, but before they arrived the 42-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and their infant left the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man then shot and killed the woman and later shot and killed himself, the sheriff’s office said. The infant was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release further details.