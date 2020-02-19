If you’re looking to move somewhere safe in Washington state, you might want to consider Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island, West Richland in Benton County, Camas near Portland, Snoqualmie, or Bainbridge Island.

Those are the safest Washington cities, according to a recent analysis of FBI data by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a trade organization for home security businesses. The analysis looked at statistics for violent crime and property crime.

“Washington’s crime situation is a bit unusual,” according to the report. “The state boasts a violent crime rate considerably below the national average, yet has a significant property crime issue, mainly in Seattle and its other large cities. Nevertheless, Washington is home to a handful of cities where neither violent nor property crime are a significant issue.”

To identify the safest cities, researchers reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics, eliminating any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and cities with populations under 10,000. This left 3,381 U.S. cities, including 73 in Washington that met the criteria.

To find the crime rates, the company added up the number of violent crimes (murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) and property crimes (which include burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson) in a city, then divided that number by a city’s population.

In addition, the number of total crimes was divided by the number of law enforcement employees to arrive at what the study calls “police adequacy.” The two tallies combined to create a safety score for each city.

Scoring best this year:

Oak Harbor, a city of around 23,000 people with a violent crime rate of just above 1 per 1,000 individuals and a property crime rate below 7 per 1,000 in 2018. West Richland, a city of 15,000 in Benton County with just 11 violent crimes in 2018. West Richland is notable as the site of Manhattan Project activity in the 1940’s, when the city was run by the Federal War Department. Camas, a city of around 24,000 in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area. Camas boasts a low violent crime rate of 0.8 per 1,000 people and its property crime rate is similarly low, according to Alarms. Snoqualmie, which was last year determined to be the state’s safest city in this ranking, lost its top ranking with a property crime rate of 12.12 per 1,000 residents, double the rate in Oak Harbor. Bainbridge Island, the second largest city in Kitsap County.

Oak Harbor, West Richland and Snoqualmie also made the top five last year, along with Sunnyside and Enumclaw. Scoring as least safe that year were University Place, Spokane, Tacoma, Federal Way and Kent.

This year, the bottom five positions in the rankings go to:

73. Tukwila, with 148 violent crimes and 3,401 property crimes in a city with a population of 20,000.

72. Spokane, with 1,742 violent crimes and more than 15,000 property crimes in a city with a population of 218,000.

71. Shelton, a Mason County city that had 52 violent crimes and 657 property crimes with a population of 10,000.

70. Tacoma in Pierce County with a population of 215,687 and nearly 2,000 crimes.

69. Puyallup, with 108 violent crimes and a population of 41,000.

Seattle earned a worse ranking this year (61st) than last year (46th), when compared to the 72 other Washington cities in the report.

But comparing Seattle only to itself, crime was down across the board in 2019. According to year-end figures from Seattle Police, property crime dropped 6%, with the raw number of property crimes (mostly thefts) the lowest it’s been since 2013. Violent crime was down 4% compared to the previous year, and the violent crime rate was the second-lowest it’s been in a decade.