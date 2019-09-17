Two witnesses — one of them, a 13-year-old girl — helped Seattle police identify the suspected shooter who is accused of killing one man and injuring two others on the platform of Seattle’s Westlake Station on Friday night, according to court records.

On Tuesday, a King County judge found probable cause to hold a 20-year-old Seattle man on investigation of homicide, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and set bail at $2 million. The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been charged. King County prosecutors are expected to file charges on Thursday.

Killed in the shooting was Dawda Corr, 21, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. One of the injured men was discharged from Harborview Medical Center on Saturday and the second remained in satisfactory condition Tuesday, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Police believe the man was arguing with three people Friday near Third Avenue and Pine Street before they moved down into the tunnel station. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette said Monday the argument turned violent around 9:20 p.m. when the man fired a gun, striking three people and sending others fleeing from the light-rail system’s busiest station.

Bellevue police identified the suspect from surveillance footage showing him running up the stairway from the tunnel with a gun, Nollette said during a news conference Monday evening. Bellevue police were “very familiar” with the man, she said.

According to the statement of probable cause outlining the Seattle police case against him, the 20-year-old was accompanied by a 13-year-old girl just before the shooting. She was interviewed by homicide detectives on Saturday and verified the man’s identity. A male witness who was within a couple feet of the shooting also picked the 20-year-old out of a police photo montage, the statement says.

The statement does not indicate what the fight was over or the connection between the alleged shooter and victims.

The suspect was arrested at his girlfriend’s house around 2 p.m. Monday without incident and was booked into the King County Jail, according to the statement and jail records.

Court records show the suspect was booked into jail in January after he and two juveniles robbed a 14-year-old boy in Bellevue and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t run away, court records show. Originally charged with second-degree robbery, the man pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault in May. As part of his plea agreement, he also pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges filed in 2018 and was sentenced to four months in jail to resolve all of the cases. He was given credit for time served and was released from jail on May 3.