King County sheriff's deputies and a SWAT team were attempting to evict a resident of the home in the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest early Friday when several "pops" were heard and then the house burst into flames.

A West Seattle home burst into flames Friday morning as King County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to evict the reclusive tenant.

Authorities are unsure whether anyone was inside since no one came to the door before the fire was discovered.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Houck said deputies and a SWAT team were trying to enter the home to evict the 51-year-old resident of the home in the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest when they heard several “pops” and then discovered the house was on fire. They had earlier tried contacting the occupant through a loudspeaker but got no response.

“We had the SWAT team out because we had been working on this (eviction) for a while and had information that it could be a tough one and a dangerous one, which it was,” said Houck.

The SWAT team was at the home as a precaution because the occupant had ignored earlier eviction notices and had two dozen firearms registered in his name, he said.

He said police attempted a number of different strategies to “try to get the guy out” before the fire started. Deputies were at the front door of the house when they heard “a couple of pops and then the house was on fire,” said Houck.

Houck said deputies did not fire any shots.

The red-paneled house has long been shrouded by tall hedges that mostly block it from view. But in the back an apparently abandoned vehicle sat for at least a decade. A pickup piled to the roof with papers and other debris often sat parked alongside the sidewalk out front.

The home’s owner estate had been trying to evict her son from the house since last year, according to court documents. In documents filed in King County Superior Court in January, attorneys for the estate say a Lewis County probate court in March 2017 ordered the son to vacate the house.

On Nov. 10, a notice of termination and demand for possession of the home were delivered to the son, and he was ordered to leave by the end of December, court documents show. Court documents say the son never paid any rent and did not contribute to the mortgage.

